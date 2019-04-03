Allied Capital Title moves into new office on Sale Street

By Kayleigh Rahn

Allied Capital Title Tuscola has been the site of new beginnings and smooth closings for nearly one year. While, ACT opened its Tuscola branch last April, the company moved into its permanent home at 108 W. Sale St. just two weeks ago on Monday, March 18.

Now that they are settling into their fresh office space, branch manager Tina Manuel, searcher/examiner Fran Heinz, and title policy producer Courtney Benting are excited to become a partner of the Tuscola business community.

ACT Tuscola moved into the McCumber Building on West South Central Avenue last April.

“We are a full service title company, so we basically can take care of a file from cradle to grave,” Manuel said. “We do the searching, the examining, and we can host closings. Since we’ve been here and people have gotten to know us our business has grown. It’s been fantastic.”

The three women who work in the Tuscola branch have a combined 41 years of experience in real estate in various capacities. From their new home base in Douglas County, the crew also serves Coles and Moultrie counties while occasionally working with Piatt County clients, as well.

“ACT offers services throughout central Illinois, working closely with attorneys, real estate agents and lenders to streamline the closing process,” according to the company’s website.

ACT traces its start to Allied Title Services, which has been around since 1984, and Associated Capital Title, which opened in the early 2000s. About eight years ago the two companies merged to form Allied Capital Title, which operates out of the home office in Champaign located Springfield Avenue.

The company’s various services include: title insurance, property search, closing services, constructions escrow disbursements/payouts, judgment and lien search/record owner search and document copies. With Illinois locations in Champaign, Danville, Effingham (Bray Title Services), Paris, Tuscola and Springfield (Zelle Title Services), Allied Capital Title is able to service more than 20 counties. An additional office in Crawfordsville, Ind., provides service to nine counties over the state line, said Manuel, who has been with the company since 2015.

