A rundown of the 2019 school board election

With six candidates on the ballot for the Tuscola Board of Education and several candidates running from the same range area, this election cycle could one of the more confusing local campaign seasons than most in recent memory. For those on the fence about the candidates or how election night will work, here is a break down to help you sort through who is running and how your vote will be tallied.

The April 2 ballot will include candidates, (listed in ballot order): Darold Spillman (incumbent), Margie Carter, Ian Rominger, Khristi Boyer (incumbent), Bob Devlin, and Brad Ingram.

Four of the seven seats on the board are open this election cycle.

Board members Tim Mooney and Toby Ring are opting out of reelection, while, in contrast, current board members Boyer, current board president who was first elected in April 2011, and Spillman, who was also first elected in April 2011, are throwing their hats in the ring once again.

Board members Cathy Mannen (Township 15 N Range 8 E), Martin Marx (Township 16 N Range 8 E), and Rick Quinn (Township 15 N Range 8 E) will continue their terms that will expire in 2021.

Ingram, Carter, Rominger, or Devlin would be newcomers to the board if elected.

The Tuscola school district is made up of eight Township and Range areas. These areas within the Tuscola school district are not equally populated or sized; however, these areas will become important come Election Night as each area can have no more than three representatives serve on the school board. The current school board has started the conversation to eliminate this voting process (which can be done by referendum with a majority vote from each section of the district); however, they are waiting for the new board to be seated before they begin the work in earnest.

The most populated area is Township 16 N Range 8 E, which spans from Route 36 north to the county line road and includes most of the city’s residents. This area is only allowed three representatives, and one of those seats is currently filled by Marx. That allows only two from this area to be elected on Tuesday.

Only one candidate, Ingram, lives outside this area. He will be elected, no matter his vote count, as long as one vote is cast in his name.

The ballot will allow voters to cast up to four votes, though only three can be elected total. With that in mind, several voters and at least two candidates have suggested under voting to allow the voters’ top two candidates the best chance of earning the most votes.

With only three candidates elected on Tuesday, one seat will remain open after election night. That seat will be filled by appointment once the new board is seated in April.

Polls will be open from 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday, April 2.

Meet the Candidates

Darold R. Spillman

Age: 52

Family: Andrea (my wife of 25 years), Philip (Senior at Michigan Technological University), David (Junior at Quincy University), Bridget (Sophomore at Eastern Illinois University), Anna (Senior at TCHS), Thomas (8th Grade), Andrew (6th Grade), Emma (4th Grade)

Educational/professional background: Retired U.S. Air Force 24 years of service, BA from Eastern Illinois University; currently working on Masters in Communication and Leadership; Currently employed as Business/Administrative Associate at the Beckman Institute – University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign

Civic involvement: Lector, Eucharistic Minister, and 8th Grade Religion Teacher at Forty Martyrs Catholic Church. Knights of Columbus – Associate Diocesan Coordinator (responsible for 20 councils across the state), Tuscola Community Unit School District 301 School Board Member, present.

What prompted you to run for school board?

Working for the interest of the public good prompted me to run for the school board 8 years ago. Working for the public good is what prompts me to do so again this election. Under our current superintendent we have achieved financial accountability as well as vast improvements to all of the school buildings and grounds. I am seeking re-election so that as a member of the school board, we can work with the incoming superintendent to continue our financial growth and academic strength. We can work to advance our Music, Art, Agricultural, Athletic, and extra-curricular programs. All this while being accountable to and responsible for the public good I am entrusted with.

What traits/strengths do you feel you bring to this position?

The ability to listen to opposing opinions and bring both sides of an issue to the table. Sometimes I may cast the lone “no” vote in the interest of the District financial ability or the timeliness of the matter we are asked to make a decision on. Another trait I have is to be sure that I read materials presented to me. For the good of the school district, I believe all sides should be presented.

What would you consider the top priorities of the school board?

Financial stability should be the top priority. Implementation of the newly developed school board goals is another. One of the goals I am especially keen to see implemented is that the District provide all staff with training in trauma-informed practices and to respond and commit to areas identified from the staff feedback. We are looking forward to updating all classrooms within the next ten years. At the top of that list, I would prioritize the science classrooms and labs at East Prairie and Tuscola High School. Developing a type of Industrial Art/Trades program should be brought to the table again. I invite everyone to familiarize yourself with the District Handbook http://www.tuscola.k12.il.us/index.php?option=com_docman&view=docman&Itemid=62 and the Board of Education Goals http://www.tuscola.k12.il.us/index.php?option=com_content&view=article&id=522&Itemid=479.

With the financial difficulties the school district has faced in past years, and further challenges likely ahead (ex.–teacher pension costs returned to the district), how would you handle those decisions?

These are issues we have been facing for the last 8 years. Now, after 8 years of cost cutting and saving, we are close to achieving our goal of 6 months cash-on-hand. If you look at the books it appears we are flush with money, however, we still need to spend wisely while paying people and vendors their fair share. Currently the State of Illinois pays a portion toward the pension cost, and right now the District pays our portion of pension costs from education funds. The topic of pension is in constant flux because of the economy and financial situation of the State.

What do you feel is the top challenge the district is facing today?

While implementing needed programs within the current budget, spending our money wisely is one of the continuing top challenges the district faces. With society changing, the schools are dealing with more issues than in the past. We need to look beyond our walls and standard practices and reach out to the community so that together we can support our staff and students into their future, instead of just for today.

What do you see as the greatest strengths of the school district?

Our support staff, teachers, and administrators are our greatest strength. We, as a school board and as a community, need to provide them with resources, encouragement, and prayers so they can continue to do their job well.

Margie Carter

Age: 33

Family: Nick (husband), Mackenzie (6), Emma (6), Lexington (3m)

Educational/professional background:

After being Honorably Discharged from a 5 year enlistment in the US Navy as an Interior Communications Electrician I attended Parkland College and earned an Associate’s Degree in Electronic Control Systems. Shortly before finishing that program I worked for Frasca International Inc. in Urbana as an Assembly Floor Technician where I wired the electronics on flight simulators and assisted in some of the mechanical assemblies. Currently, I work for the University of Illinois in the Electrical and Computer Engineering Department as an Instrument and Measurement Technician III. My current responsibilities include preparing the instructional labs for each semester, supervising a team of up to 5 student workers and coordinating with professors and tuition assistants to ensure lab readiness. I also maintain and calibrate lab equipment, as well as repair faulty equipment.

Civic involvement:

During my Navy tours I volunteered in Community Relation projects; I painted an orphanage in Timor Leste, repaired landscaping in India, and cared for the elderly in South Korea.

In 2013, I managed a donation site and loan system for families in financial need as a volunteer host for the then only cloth diaper bank in the CU area. This included education on cloth diaper use and ongoing repairs of diapers.

I was involved with the planning and organization of the first Daddy-Daughter Dance in Tuscola and returning this year to assist in décor and setup.

My family is active in Cub Scouts in Arcola, where my twin daughters were among the first girls to join the BSA in the country.

This year will be my 2nd year of coaching youth soccer in Tuscola. I am also excited to have recently joined the board for the Tuscola Soccer Club.

What prompted you to run for school board?

Initially, I was motivated by my personal experience of coming to the board as a parent. The deciding factor came down to the policy change in spring 2018 that further limited public comment. I think it is unacceptable for elected officials to ignore and attempt to silence the community. I watched others come to the board with concerns and witnessed them being met with blank stares.

I see a need for change in the relationship the board has with the families in Tuscola who come to them. Many families will never have a need to come to public comment but those who do are there for a reason. They should be heard with empathy and their issues discussed with purpose.

I believe in being the change you want to see. With the much needed change in administration, this is an opportunity to continue the push to more kindness and understanding.

What traits/strengths do you feel you bring to this position?

I will always strive to do what is right, whether it is the popular choice or not. Small town politics and loyalties do not concern me. My greatest strength is that I am not afraid to speak out for what is fair.

When faced with an issue that I do not have much knowledge in, I am not too proud to reach out to resources, to do the research required, and to listen to professional opinion.

I come to the school board as a mother of young children, understanding the challenges that young families face in today’s changing social norms.

I also believe in transparency in governing bodies. The community invests in our public schools and I understand the responsibility to the community to educate children that will either settle here and work among us or become representatives of Tuscola elsewhere.

What would you consider the top priorities of the school board?

Our greatest assets are our teachers. I would say that taking care of them and supporting the work they do needs to always be our priority. Providing training in areas that have the most impact, encouraging alternative teaching methods, and making sure teachers feel safe and comfortable speaking out for what they feel is right.

The mental and emotional health of our students as well. While this includes all students, recognizing those most vulnerable and providing early intervention is very important. This needs to be a collaborative effort between parents, teachers, administrators, and the board. Illinois being a local control state means that the responsibility to prepare our children for the world is on us. We need to focus on providing an environment where all students can learn, sometimes that means taking individual cases aside. Further developing MTSS can be a useful tool in this.

With the financial difficulties the school district has faced in past years, and further challenges likely ahead (ex.–teacher pension costs returned to the district), how would you handle those decisions?

I will not pretend to know the ins and outs of school accounting, the board hires qualified administrators and counts on them to do their job. With all the facts, I believe that making difficult decisions should take time and be fully thought out. The board must reach out to resources, professionals and experts, and must be willing to do the research to verify risk and benefits.

This is how I handle financial decisions personally and I would do no different if entrusted with the finances of one of the greatest public services our community has. I will ask questions when in doubt, pause to consider all the facts, and decide based on what I feel is right. We must always remember that those impacted by these decisions are our students and teachers, and they should always be the priority.

What do you feel is the top challenge the district is facing today?

Since my children have just reached school age I come with an advantage of still seeing things from the outside. I have heard many community members and parents speak about the atmosphere of the administration, not feeling supported and fearful of speaking out. This needs to change. With a new Superintendent we have that opportunity to change the culture.

Our schools already have great athletic programs, we have amazing teachers, parents who want to be involved, and our academics outperform the state as a whole according to the ISBE Report Card. I believe we can still have all that while fostering healthy relationships. I’ve seen the start of this recently within the district, with participation in the Tuscola Kind initiative for example.

I believe we need to change the culture from “We turned out just fine” so that our children can look back and say “My education was the best.”

What do you see as the greatest strengths of the school district?

At the moment, our greatest strength is that we have the opportunity to make changes happen. With 4 seats on the board up for election in the same year as hiring a new Superintendent, this is the time to revisit what we want for our schools and students. We have all the building blocks. I can only stress how important it is to look to the past, good and bad, and recognize the common denominators. Our teachers deserve better without having to use legal force. Our students deserve a safe atmosphere to thrive academically, physically, and mentally. Parents deserve to be heard and allowed to take active roles in their children’s education. And our community deserves to know that our tax dollars are going towards a district that strives to provide just that.

Ian Rominger

Age: 50

Family: Wife of twenty-one years, Suzanne. Two children: Jacob, age 20 and Caroline, age 18

Educational/professional background:

BS Career and Organizational Development, Eastern Illinois University

MS Technology, Eastern Illinois University

Graduate Certificate in Quality Systems, Eastern Illinois University

Machinist by trade. Former businessman and adjunct faculty Lakeland College. Sales professional for the past eleven years.

I am currently employed as a Global Account Manager for TE Connectivity, a $14 billion technology company.

Civic involvement:

Kiwanis Club of Tuscola, Certified Special Olympics Volunteer Coach, Active school volunteer supporting Tuscola schools clubs and organizations. Former involvement: Boy Scouts Troop 50 Local Council, Lakeland College Automotive Advisory Council, JFL Assistant Coach, Girls Youth Softball Assistant Coach, Neighborhood Watch Block Captain.

What prompted you to run for school board?

I decided to run after learning that two school board members would be stepping down at the expiration of their term and receiving the encouragement of many community members. I love this community and believe that a healthy and thriving school district is critical to the health and vitality of the community as a whole. As a qualified member of the community with a desire to serve a cause greater than self, I believe it is my duty to run. I see my service on the board as a way to give back to the community. It’s a wonderful opportunity for me to become even more involved in our schools and do my part to ensure that the district continues to serve our children and our community.

What traits/strengths do you feel you bring to this position?

My college undergraduate work focused on developing high performance teams and organizations. As a global account manager, I am responsible for balancing the needs of two global manufacturers to find common ground and mutually beneficial policies and processes. To be successful in my role, I forge strong relationships based on mutual trust and respect to ensure that our actions and agreements serve the interests of all stakeholders. This expertise and experience is critical to a role where seven board members must collaborate with one another and with multiple administrators to effect positive outcomes for the district.

My graduate work taught me to apply statistical analysis and the principles of continuous improvement. These strategies and principles can be applied to the functions of the board to support the continued success of our district.

What would you consider the top priorities of the school board?

We are challenged with providing vocational and technical educational opportunities to students who are not college bound. As a product of an excellent cooperative vocational education program for high schoolers, I know the value of such a program in giving young people a head start on a solid career in skilled trades and vocational professions. This is a benchmark measurement of the Board of Education’s overall goals and I will give it my full support.

The school board must create a vision for excellence in education and be prepared to make the critical decisions that further that vision. The school board embodies local control of the decisions that affect the quality of education in our community and is responsible for governance and oversight of how our tax dollars are spent along with setting policies and standards for achievement. The school board is the voice of the community in regard to educational performance expectations and is accountable to the community in delivering on those expectations.

With the financial difficulties the school district has faced in past years, and further challenges likely ahead (ex.–teacher pension costs returned to the district), how would you handle those decisions?

These types of decisions must always be made with the best interests of the school district at heart and should always be made after careful consideration of the long term impact and implications of the decision. For example: Will it keep our school district independent? Will it allow us to attract and retain good teachers? Will it make our schools and our community more attractive to families? Will it improve the quality of education?

Secondly, the school board should seek the advice of our legal counsel, auditor, administrators, and staff appropriately. We should solicit public input and listen to their concerns.

Ultimately, however, the decisions rest with the board. Leveraging the diversity of the board members’ expertise and experience, examining all of the recommendations, and engaging in productive debate will pave a path to a consensus that best serves the district.

What do you feel is the top challenge the district is facing today?

Attracting and retaining good teachers. This involves more than just funding. Tuscola must continue to move forward to ensure that our community is attractive to teachers and their spouses and we must foster a supportive environment for our educators. We will need the continued community support of our schools and people who are willing to volunteer their energies to our school activities and support the school board in their efforts.

In the long term, it is our shrinking population and the ensuing decline in school enrollment, which drives up our cost per pupil. We experienced very healthy population growth in the 1980’s and 1990’s, but it’s slowed considerably since then and sources indicate our population has decreased between 2010 and today. Combine this with the shifting financial burdens from the state to the local districts and this is not good news for the district or the community as a whole. I want to see this trend return to a growth pattern by partnering the district with the city to promote Tuscola schools and the community as a whole.

What do you see as the greatest strengths of the school district?

The support of the community is outstanding. Tuscola is proud of its school heritage and it shows. That level of commitment may not show up on a balance sheet, but it is valuable capital when it comes to keeping our schools independent.

Our teachers and our students are committed to excellence. We are a large enough district to offer a wealth of extracurricular activities that enrich the educational experience of our children, but small enough to afford everyone the opportunity to participate. Our schools are safe and inclusive.

Compared to many other small communities in central Illinois, Tuscola has the advantage of jobs, new housing starts, and the strong tax base that is necessary to adequately fund a quality school district. We can leverage this to attract more families to our district to stimulate manageable growth for the future. We have many strengths and we must capitalize on them to remain independent and thrive. The future is as bright as we make it for ourselves.

Khristi Boyer

Age: 43

Family: Husband: Matt Boyer Children: Braden Boyer, Raeanna Boyer and Marissa Boyer

Educational/professional background: Elementary Education Degree from EIU and Masters in Language and Literacy from U of I

Civic involvement: Outside of serving on the Tuscola School Board, I am also a proud supporter of Special Olympics and the American Cancer Society. I also volunteer my organizational skills to the Midstate Madness travel softball program.

What prompted you to run for school board?

I began my journey with the Tuscola School Board in 2011. I decided to run back then due to the lack of support our teachers and students were receiving. Myself and three close friends started Can Do for Classrooms which gave grants and monies to teachers for projects and needs within their classrooms. I decided that I could make a difference and use my own school experience to help the district that I lived in and my children attended. I have been on the school board for two terms and I am seeking my third term this election. I still feel I can have a lot to offer this district as a board member. Now that the finances are more under control, I would like to focus my efforts on ensuring we have the most relevant, engaging and meaningful curriculum and social emotional supports for our students and staff.

What traits/strengths do you feel you bring to this position?

I feel my experience as a teacher/educator for over 20 years is definitely a strength I bring to this position. I also feel the experiences that I have had on the board over the last almost 8 years are a significant strength. I am passionate about education for all and will work tirelessly to make sure that our district does the best for all students.

What would you consider the top priorities of the school board?

In my opinion there are four top priorities:

Financial Outlook- Continue to be fiscally responsible and keep within our budgeted means as a district. District-wide Curriculum Evaluation- We need to continue evaluating our current curriculum and the alignment of said curriculum among all three buildings. I believe we need to update our curriculum to stay current and ensure every student is college or career ready. Facilities- We have focused on making our buildings structurally sound over the past few years, now we need to move to updating the interiors, labs, and entrances for safety. Safety and Support for our students and staff- Scary and unpredictable events continue to happen all around us, we need to make sure that our schools are safe (both physically and emotionally) for all students and staff every day.

With the financial difficulties the school district has faced in past years, and further challenges likely ahead (ex.–teacher pension costs returned to the district), how would you handle those decisions?

During my tenure on the board, I have dealt with many challenges along the way. As a teacher, I have also dealt with many challenges in my own school district. Through both my professional life and my school board experiences, I have many resources and colleagues that I can lean upon to help when researching or dealing with any new issues that may arise.

In the past as well as in the future, I will look at the challenge, weigh the options and discuss them all with the other 6 board member to come to a resolution together as a board that best supports the district.

What do you feel is the top challenge the district is facing today?

I think funding is always a challenge because in education you can’t create new revenue for your district. You must rely on what the state funding is for your school and how many payments are made to your district. Right now, our cash on hand is much better than when I started on the board, but it is always something that needs to be kept a priority and closely monitored. You never know what the state may decide not to fund any longer or what the state may ask each district to pay for that they have not done before.

What do you see as the greatest strengths of the school district?

One of the greatest strengths Tuscola School District has, are the outstanding Teachers, Aides, Support Staff, Secretaries and Administrators. We have the most amazing people working in our district. They come to work everyday determined and ready to make a difference. They spend more time than you could even imagine making sure every child has what they need to learn and flourish. Another amazing strength that our school district has is the Tuscola community. We have the most supportive community! As Board President, I have been lucky enough to approve several donations to our district every month for many years. It always warms my heart to see such an outreach for our community. If someone in our community sees a need or a want, they make sure we have the money or resources to get it. It truly is an amazing feeling to know we are so supported!

Bob Devlin

Age: 41

Family: Wife Jocelin, Son Aiden, Daughter Hadley

Educational/professional background:

Lake Land Graduate, Eastern Illinois University Graduate with a BS in Marketing and Entrepreneurship, Graduate of Northwestern University Prosthetics and Orthotics Center division of Northwestern Medical School downtown Chicago.

Civic involvement:

Member of Forty Martyrs Catholic Church. I’ve coached Biddy Basketball and Tuscom Little League baseball and softball. I am the administrator for the Tuscola Boys Travel Basketball program. I hosted the Tuscola Boy Scouts at my office, Omni Prosthetics and Orthotics, Inc, for a glimpse into my profession and allowed the boys to meet a patient of mine and make molds of their hands. I have been a speaker at the Tuscola Rotary and the Tuscola Kiwanis.

What prompted you to run for school board?

I was asked by members of the community to consider running, as they know of my ability to listen, research, manage finances and personnel. People also know that I care about our children and this community; I don’t have an agenda or a political ax to grind.

What traits/strengths do you feel you bring to this position?

I started and run a successful business in Urbana and Mattoon for the past 16 years. I understand managing employees, maximizing assets with limited resources. I see the value and importance of fair pay for hard work, the number of benefits and the cost required to provide them; I also know the challenges of meeting payroll.

What would you consider the top priorities of the school board?

Tuscola needs to be academically competitive with other local communities surrounding Champaign/Urbana; this was a significant consideration when my wife and I moved here 14 years ago. The school board must ask the tough questions to make an educated and informed decision, decisions that affect our children.

With the financial difficulties the school district has faced in past years, and further challenges likely ahead (ex.–teacher pension costs returned to the district), how would you handle those decisions?

I heard of the financial issues of years past, I have reviewed the current administrative numbers on Illinois Report Card and have found the financial health of our district is on a much more advantageous path. While I have heard some concerns as I speak with local community members, I can say that fiscal responsibility is a vital role of administration and school board. Regarding the teacher pension costs, and how I would handle this challenge… I would treat this as any challenge ever brought forth in my business. I would first request all the facts; I would look at the numbers, I would ask the tough questions and listen to all parties involved. Not until I’ve completed my due diligence, I’m hoping the Tuscola voters elect me for; I will make what I feel to be the most informed and fiscally appropriate decision. A question of this magnitude cannot be asked and adequately responded in a newspaper Q&A without obtaining all the facts.

What do you feel is the top challenge the district is facing today?

In any federal or state institution relying on tax dollars, the concern is with funding. I know that there is a finite amount of resources available to our district. Intelligent allocation of funds is bound to upset someone’s agenda. I’m not afraid of that and will work fully towards the business of our children’s education and learning environment.

What do you see as the greatest strengths of the school district?

Community involvement and broad-spectrum support for our children; Tuscola is a small community with a big heart. The support from the community is something I did not see growing up in Effingham. Our kids may not see this now, but when they are parents looking back over their life, they will then understand the importance of community support. When I attend a band and choir concert, sit at a school musical or play, cheer our athletes from the sidelines, I am proud to be part of a community that supports the schools and our kids.

Bradley Ingram

Age: 35

Family: Elizabeth (Spouse) Benjamin (4), Emmalyn (2), Elijah (4mo)

Educational/professional background: Webster University – Masters in Business & Organizational Security Management. Employed at CN Railroad as an Instructor for the Training Department. 13+ Years of Service in the United States Army Military Police Corp.

Civic involvement: American Legion, Masonic Lodge, Shriners, & Veteran of Foreign War

What prompted you to run for school board?

I’ve always had a desire to make an influence and an impact in the community of Tuscola. Education is an important part of my life and want to volunteer my time to make sure that all of our children in this great community have the best educational experience possible. I pride myself on doing the right thing and taking care of others. I will work diligently for all the hard working parents, grandparents, and/or guardians in this community to ensure that their children’s needs are met by listening, acting, and following-up on their concerns.

What traits/strengths do you feel you bring to this position?

For over 13 years I have dedicated my time to our country, over 8 years of which, I served as a Commissioned Officer in the Military Police Corp. This training and experience has developed my ability to lead and navigate through tough decisions and challenging discussions. At the root of all of this experience lies my passion for ensuring all of those who worked with and for me had the best available education and training possible. I would like to continue that dedication to excellence by ensuring the citizens of our Community’s voice is heard and recognized.

What would you consider the top priorities of the school board? Cohesion is a paramount component of any successful school board. This method of unity will need to focus on student and faculty safety, high expectations of student achievement, ensure adequate school resources are available, and that the community’s voice is heard. These successes will be achieved while upholding accountability of the board’s vision and policies that target student achievement. These goals must remain in sight of the school board and it is our responsibility to ensure that nothing takes away from them.

With the financial difficulties the school district has faced in past years, and further challenges likely ahead (ex.–teacher pension costs returned to the district), how would you handle those decisions?

In order to successfully keep the community’s best educational interests in mind, an independent approach to solving such problems must not be taken. In spite of my limited knowledge of the analytical data available to current school board members, I learned throughout my military career the responsibility of managing an extensive budget. Data savvy school board officials are paramount in improving financial and academic successes. With my ability to keep a watchful eye on the chokepoints of economic flow, I will contribute to the overall success by being a cornerstone in sustaining the school districts financial growth.

What do you feel is the top challenge the district is facing today?

An easy focal point and answer is to look at the financial well-being of the district. That challenge has been and will inevitably always be there. With that being said, our children are being exposed to larger obstacles and greater challenges at a younger age then ever before. An important challenge that must be addressed and focused on is our children’s safety. Safety not only from deviant behavior or acts but from addictive chemicals and substances as well. While education for (and from) our loved ones is critical, their safety and well-being is everything.

What do you see as the greatest strengths of the school district?

If I had to drill to one word that described our school district, it would be drive. The district is very focused on data driven results both academically as well as fiscally. The district is always trying to push the envelope to ensure our children have the best opportunities available, to help them achieve their dreams of successful vocational trades, higher education, and further athletic success. This encouragement from the district helps motivate and increase that overall success. Success is achieved through the school boards synergetic weight between our community and school district.