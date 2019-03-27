Warriors take two as Kresin cousins deliver four RBIs

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s baseball team continued their winning ways and improved to 11-1 overall by rebounding from their first loss of the year with a pair of victories this past weekend.

The team routed Cerro Gordo on Friday 16-1 before running past Oakwood on Saturday 16-5. Coach Adam Carver’s crew pounded out 27 hits in the two-game sweep, collecting RBI’s from 14 separate players en-route to adding 27 runs to the offensive resume.

The Kresin cousins, Cade a senior and Lucas a junior, remained hot at the plate delivering three hits, including a double each and four RBI’s. Cade was also big on the bases swiping four bases while scoring four times. Classmate Will Little showed off his speed as well tallying three stolen bases and two extra base hits by banging out an RBI double against Cerro Gordon and an RBI triple versus Oakwood. Junior Logan Tabeling stretched out a few hits, as well, doubling in both contests. Freshman Jalen Quinn came up big as well posting four hits and four RBI’s.

Carver utilized four pitchers in all with four-year player Haden Cothron collecting the win versus Oakwood where he gave up two runs in four innings of work, scattered five hits and three walks out over four innings of work while striking out five. Michael Ludwig delivered the pill the final four frames allowing three to cross the dish on five hits and a walk. Bartley took home the victory in Cerro Gordo one night earlier in the slaughter ruled shortened contest. Bartley and Brayden VonLanken combined for a five-inning one hitter fanning eight in the contest.

The Warriors posted crooked numbers in three of the five stanzas including a five spot in the fifth that ultimately doomed the host Bronco’s. Quinn led off the game with a double, moved on a pass ball and scored on fielder’s choice by Little to get the ball rolling. Cameron Ochs was the catalyst in the fifth, walking to kick-start the game and ending frame that included three doubles and five hits total. Quinn, Lucas Kresin, and Tabeling all drove in runs with two baggers, while VonLanken and Cothron set the table with base knocks.

The full story can be found in the Wednesday, March 27 edition of The Tuscola Journal.