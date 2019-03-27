School board approves 2019-2020 calendar, registration dates

By Kayleigh Rahn

It’s time to mark the calendar, parents.

The Tuscola Board of Education, during its meeting Monday, March 24, approved the school registration dates for the 2019-2020 school year.

Online registration will be open Thursday, June 4 through Wednesday, July 31, and in person registration will be Monday, Aug. 12 at the students’ respective buildings. Registration fees will be set at the April board meeting though the board does not anticipate drastic fee increases over the current school year.

Also, during Monday’s meeting, the board approved the 2019-2020 school calendar. The calendar is officially approved by the school board; however, the board takes a recommendation from the teachers and staff who voted on one of two calendar options, which are set by a committee led by TCHS English teacher Christy Hoel.

This year, the favored calendar sets the first day of school for students as Thursday, Aug. 21, which will be a 2 p.m. dismissal, and Homecoming will be Friday, Sept. 27 with another 2 p.m. dismissal. If no emergency days are used, the final day of school could be as early as Thursday, May 21, 2020.

In other business, the board heard from first grade teacher Hannah Steedly who will once again serve as a site host for the statewide Golden Apple Program Institute.

Golden Apple is a teacher enhancement summer program that allows college scholars from across the state to teach elementary students during abbreviated classroom time. The scholars engage with children, and by the time they finish four years of this enhanced preparation the education students will have invested 500-700 hours of classroom above the traditional education program. Steedly is an alumna of the program.

Last year, the participating Tuscola elementary students received extra classroom time throughout two summer weeks with a focus on STEM projects and concepts as well as literature and geography.

On Monday, Steedly presented a video to the board that summarized last year’s program and the scholars’ transition as educators. She said she hopes to work the Douglas County Health Department’s Summer Phillips to recruit several of her Summer Meals Program children to attend between meals.

*This story has been corrected to show the accurate online registration dates of June 4 through July 31.

