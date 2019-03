Marrietta Rheadon Kresin, 78, of Tuscola, passed away at 5:15 p.m., Tuesday, March 19, 2019 at the Newman Rehab and Health Care Center, Newman.

Funeral Services were Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola. Burial followed in the Cartwright Cemetery, rural Tuscola.

Visitation was Sunday, March 24, 2019 at the funeral home.