Mary Ann (Plank) Mast, 94 years, 4 months and 1 day, of Arthur, passed away at 2:15 p.m. on Thursday, March 21, 2019 at her residence in rural Arthur.

Funeral services were Monday, March 25, 2019 at the family residence, 1577 CR 2000 N. in rural Arthur. Bishop Marion Miller officiated. Interment was in the Miller Cemetery in rural Arcola. Visitation was Saturday, March 23, 2019 at the family residence. The Edwards Funeral Home assisted the family.