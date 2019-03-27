Lady Warriors capture round robin

Tuscola softball was stingy allowing just three to cross the plate this past Saturday at the Tuscola Round Robin beating Paxton-Buckley-Loda 10-0 in the opener by the ten run rule in five innings before downing Marshal in their nightcap 11-2. Warrior pitchers issued no walks and just four hits total in 12 innings of action.

Ashton Smith fired her second consecutive one hitter after doing the same less than 24 hours earlier in a win over Cerro Gordo. Against the Lady Panthers of PBL she faced one more than the minimum in five innings of work, fanning eight. Kaitlyn Reifsteck was just as strong in a three-hit win over Marshal. Allowing just three to reach base, while striking out 14.

The Warriors were held scoreless in the first against PBL but put crocked numbers on the board in the second, third and fifth delivering the 10th run on a walk-off pinch hit two-RBI single by Sofia James. Natalie Bates was 4 for 4 at the dish in the game, driving in a pair. She went yard in the three-run third with a line shot over the left field fence. Reifsteck was right behind her with a 3 for 3 effort that included a pair of doubles. Keri Pierce and Jessie Martin both turned in a 2 for 3 outing. The duo combined to push three runs across. Smith along with Claire and Kendyl Ring all recorded base knocks.

Doubles were wild in the win over the Lady Lions from Marshal. Watson, Martin, Reifsteck, and the Ring sisters all added two baggers and combined to drive in six runs in the victory. Martin and K. Ring each swiped two bases in the game putting pressure on the Lion defense.

K. Ring was 4 for 4 in the game and scored all four times. Her sister Claire scored twice in a two-hit outing. Watson, Martin, and Morgan all provided two hits, as well. Reifsteck dominated out of the gate striking out eight of the first nine before a two-run homerun erased her shutout bid but the sophomore settled back in allowing just on more to reach in the final three frames. Tuscola moves to 8-0 on the year with the victories and will prepare for a very tough week in front of them with two tough Central Illinois Conference games against Clinton and Shelbyville with a pair of unbeaten non-conference foes sandwiched on each side of them.

The full story can be found in the Wednesday, March 27 edition of The Tuscola Journal.