Kresin swings hot bat against Spartans

By Lenny Sementi

Senior Cade Kresin is making the most of his final swings on the diamonds in Tuscola and around the area. The fourth year player has hit the ground running wasting no time producing in the three hole for new head coach Adam Carver.

Kresin turned in one of the best performances of his career Tuesday the 19th when he went 4 for 4 in a 11-5 victory over a good St. Joe Ogden squad that up set state ranked Harrisburg just a few days earlier. He had the first hit of the game for Tuscola and hit a homerun late in the game while driving in four runs and scoring a pair in the game.

The Warriors and Spartans went toe to toe at the plate each delivering double digit hits, but Tuscola was better with the bat with runners in scoring position utilizing a monster seven-run bottom of the fifth to secure the victory. Kresin’s senior classmates Haden Cothron and Brayden VonLanken came with multiple base knocks as did a hot swinging Ryan Bartley. VonLanken drove in a pair to post a 2 for 4 effort that included a dinger, while Cothron scored a run and delivered a 2 for 3 effort with the bat in his hands. Another senior Will Little came up big as well with an RBI double. Junior Max Wyninger continued to produce also pushing in a pair for coach Carver from his DH spot with a homerun that helped seal the deal on the big win.

Logan Tabeling took the hill against the Spartans working four innings, giving up two runs on 5-hits and no walks, while striking out ten. Kresin entered in the fifth with the game knotted at two and collected the win, scattering seven hits and a walk out over three innings of work.

SJO, however, came out swinging. They scored twice in the top of the first on three hits to take the early lead. Tuscola quickly answered with a two-run bomb from VonLanken in the bottom half that drove in Kresin with one gone in the frame. That’s where it would stay for the next three and a half as both pitchers settled in. Tabeling fanned seven during the span before he reached an early season pitch count giving way to Kresin in the top of the fifth. SJO singled twice on Kresin in the stanza, but the senior fanned one and got an assist from his cousin at catcher Lucas Kresin to work out of the jam.

