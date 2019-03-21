Wilmer Schrock

Wilmer A. Schrock, 75, of Arthur, passed away at 12:43 p.m. on Friday, March 15, 2019 at St. Mary’s Hospital in Decatur.

Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. on Monday, March 25, 2019 at the Arthur Mennonite Church, 710 East Park St., Arthur. The Rev. Jim Plank will officiate. Burial will follow in the Arthur Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 1-3 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. on Sunday, March 24, 2019 at Penn Station, 122 East Progress St., Arthur. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.