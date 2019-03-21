Warriors play long ball

By Lenny Sementi

Tuscola’s baseball was offensive over the weekend scoring 36 runs in a three-game southern swing beating Goreville 5-2, Cobden 7-0 and Shawnee 24-4 to remain unbeaten on the season and improve to 4-0 on the year. The Warriors utilized the long ball delivering four to fuel the offense. Max Wyninger hit a solo shot in the victory over Goreville. Cade Kresin went yard twice in the skirmish at Shawnee and Jalen Quinn once.

“Our bats got better each game this weekend and our approach at the plate has continued to improve with each game,” coach Adam Carver stated. “Overall, a good weekend from top to bottom, but still a lot of room for improvement.

Friday, March 15

Tuscola-5

Goreville-2

Logan Tabeling had the pill and collected the win at Goreville, striking out five. He gave way after a 60-pitch early season limit. Ryan Bartley finished fanning six of his own during hit first trip to the hill this season, working his way out of a pair of jams.

A tight strike zone and an error led to Tabeling giving up a pair in the first making it 2-0 Goreville after one before the junior settled in, allowing just one to reach in the next three frames. The Warriors fired back with two of their own a half frame later then added one more in the seventh to collect win number two on the season.

Max Wyninger was the man with a plan at the plate. The junior DH knocked in a pair on a single and solo shot over the left field fence. Will Little notched two RBI’s as well, while Jalen Quinn pushed in one. Cade Kresin and Lucas Kresin also showed up in the stat line each setting the table for scores with base knocks.

“I really liked how our guys responded to getting down against Goreville early by maintaining composure and confidence,” commented the coach.

