Smith named March Rotary Student of the Month
Tuscola Community High School senior Ashton Smith, the daughter of Michael and Shannon Smith, has been named the March Rotary Student of the Month.
Ashton has a 4.0 GPA and is ranked first in her class of 67.
Ashton is four-member of the cross country, volleyball, basketball, softball and track and field teams. During each of her four years at TCHS, she’s also participated in scholastic bowl, band, concert/honors choir, drama club, student council, and Future Business Leaders of America. She has had a role in all four Fall Plays and Spring Musicals and has participated in Students Against Destructive Decisions since her sophomore year.