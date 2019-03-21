Meet the Candidates for Tuscola board of education

Less than two weeks remain before the 2019 Consolidated Election on Tuesday, April 2.

With six candidates on the ballot for the board of education, the Tuscola Education Association and the school board are co-hosting a Meet the Candidates event from 4-6 p.m. Sunday, March 24 at the East Prairie Middle School gymnasium.

“TEA and the board would love to see the community meet the people who are willing to serve our children,” says a note from the teachers.

The six candidates will be given an opportunity to introduce themselves before answering several prepared questions.

The April 2 ballot will include candidates, (listed in ballot order): Darold Spillman, Margie Carter, Ian Rominger, Khristi Boyer, Bob Devlin, and Brad Ingram. Learn more about the school board candidates on Pages 6 and 7 of this week’s Journal.

Also, the ballot this election cycle includes four seats on the Tuscola City Council. Incumbents Phyllis Truitt (Ward 1), Terra Waldrop (Ward 2), Dave Slaughter (Ward 3), and Danny Cleland (Ward 4) will run unopposed for their seats as city aldermen.

The full story and candidate profiles can be found in the Wednesday, March 20 edition of The Tuscola Journal.