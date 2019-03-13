Preschool Round Up set for April 8-10

Each year, the Tuscola School District and the Department of Early Childhood offer parents the opportunity to discover how their child is developing in the areas of speech, language, concepts, and motor skills during the Preschool Round Up. Vision and hearing screenings are also provided free of charge.

This year’s round up will be Monday, April 8 through Wednesday, April 10 at Tuscola United Methodist Church. For an appointment call North Ward Elementary School’s Emily Rusk at 217-253-2717. Signed parent/guardian permission is required. All participating children will need a certified copy of their birth certificate and their social security number. To register for kindergarten, please also bring proof or residency ad emergency contact numbers. Physicals, with immunization records, dental and vision exams, and proof of lead screen will be accepted, if available.

The screening will last about one hour.