Patterson & Parsons begins construction of new dental clinic

By Kayleigh Rahn

Construction is underway for a new a dental facility in Downtown Tuscola.

Husband and wife dentistry duo Drs. Aaron Parsons and Nikkole Patterson of Champaign have been a part of the Tuscola community since 2014 when the couple purchased Dr. Richard Davidson’s practice at 703 N. Niles.

However, while the building has been home to their Tuscola practice for seven years, they say it’s time for more space in an updated facility.

The couple began construction of the new 3,000-square-foot dental facility– which will be located at the corner of Court Street and North Central Avenue–during a groundbreaking ceremony Friday, March 8.

“We had been looking with help from Randy Hastings who happened to mention this lot,” Patterson explained on site. “We liked how close it was to downtown for those who wanted to do lunch or visit other businesses. We’re in a residential area now, so we didn’t necessarily feel that we needed to be out on the main strip (near Route 36 or Interstate 57).”

They purchased the property in July 2018 and began prepping the site with help from APEX Design Build from the Chicago area. Steve O’Leary, APEX client executive, says digging at the site began Monday and construction should take about seven to eight months with a completion date set for November.

“We did a preplanning period through an architecture and feasibility study to understand what the site had for utilities,” O’Leary said on site Friday. “It’d been vacant for quite some time, but at one point it had been a lumber yard.”

Patterson and Parsons worked with the design group, which included architect Luigi Randazzo of APEX, who designed a white building with a modern farmhouse style.

“We’re going to have a covered front porch area so people can sit out there while they are waiting,” Patterson explained.

The biggest advantages for Patterson within the new space will be more parking and the opportunity to increase efficiency with more space in the office.

The full story can be found in the Wednesday, March 13, 2019 edition of The Tuscola Journal.