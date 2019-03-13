Jane Lucy Ochs, 97, Tuscola, passed away at 10:56 a.m., Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the Tuscola Health Care Facility, Tuscola.

A Funeral Mass was held at 11 a.m., Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Forty Martyrs Catholic Church, 201 E. Van Allen St., Tuscola, with the Rev. Angel Sierra presiding. Burial followed in the Tuscola Township Cemetery.

Visitation was held one hour prior to the services at the church. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, is assisting the family with the arrangements.