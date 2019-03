Evelyn Faith Helmuth, daughter of Mark N. and Melody Kayla (Brown) Helmuth, was stillborn 10:01 a.m. on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center in Mattoon.

Private funeral services were Tuesday, March 12, 2019 at Victory Church in Camargo. The Rev. Duane Piercy officiated. Burial followed in the Hugo Cemetery.