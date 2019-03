Sandra Elaine “Sandy” Moran Dietz, 63, of Tuscola, passed away suddenly at 6:55 p.m. Friday, March 1, 2019, at the Carle Foundation Hospital, Urbana.

Services will be held at 1 p.m., Wednesday, March 6, 2019 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main St., Tuscola, with the Rev. Joseph Carter officiating. Burial will be in the Tuscola Township Cemetery, Tuscola.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.