Harold Ray Bird, 92, of Decatur, formerly of Atwood, passed away on Wednesday, Feb. 27, 2019 at home.

Visitation for family and friends was Saturday, March 2, 2019. A service followed at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 66 East Highway 36, Atwood, IL with Pastor Stephen Cantrell officiating. Burial was at the Hammond Cemetery with military graveside rites accorded.