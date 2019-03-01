Sparks in the Park to fly July 6

By Kayleigh Rahn & William Rahn

This time of year it’s tough to imagine warm sunshine, green grass, and fireworks flying over Ervin Park. However, during the Monday, Feb. 25 meeting, the city council set the groundwork for the show in the sky during Sparks in the Park on Saturday, July 6.

The city has opted again to hire Jamaica Pyrotechnics of Indianola for the $25,000 fireworks display. The contract and price have remained stagnant for a number of years, City Administrator Drew Hoel reported.

More details about the day’s events will be announced as the planning begins in earnest over the coming months.

“All we need is fantastic weather that day,” Mayor Dan Kleiss said.

Also, the council accepted the annual Tourism report that included the ordinance-required overview of tourism director Anna Nelson’s and the tourism board’s work throughout 2018.

“There’s a lot that goes on behind the scenes,” City Treasurer Alta Long said during the meeting.

According to the report, Tourism continued the city’s marketing campaign and work on the website, which included the launch of Touring Tuscola, an interactive map highlighting 100 points of interest in town.

The report highlighted Nelson’s work with the WEIU documentary series “Our Story” and the WCIA “Our Town” event downtown. Other events included the Downtown Trick-or-Treat that brought 825 people downtown in just two hours and Christmastown that included free carriage rides for more than 300 people. Throughout the year, the department partnered with various tourism entities including Amish Country of Illinois and Visit Champaign County, the report says.

Finally during Monday’s meeting, Kleiss congratulated the TCHS Warriorettes dance team for their fifth place finish in the IDTA state dance competition for their pom pon routine and wished the TCHS boys’ basketball team good luck as they head into the sectional tournament Wednesday, Feb. 27.

The full story can be found in the Wednesday, Feb. 27 edition of The Tuscola Journal.