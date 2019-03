Marie E. Owen, 89, of Tuscola, passed away at 3:55 p.m., Friday, Feb. 22, 2019 at OSF Heart of Mary Medical Center, Urbana.

Funeral Services will be held at noon Thursday, Feb. 28, 2019 at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, with the Rev. Terri Haas officiating. Burial will follow in the Tuscola Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the funeral home.