Area law enforcement arrest man involved with home invasion, multi-county pursuit

A 34-year-old man is in custody following an early morning pursuit, according to Douglas, Cumberland, and Champaign county sheriffs’ offices.

Around 2:30 a.m. Friday, Feb. 22, the Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office received a report of an armed home invasion in their county, according to a combined press release from the law enforcement offices. In this incident, a man, later identified as Timothy W. Stutts, allegedly forcefully entered a residence where he displayed a handgun and took possession of the resident’s car. The Cumberland County Sheriff’s Office requested the Illinois State Police notify other law enforcement agencies in the area.

“A short while later, the Sullivan Police Department observed the stolen vehicle in their city and attempted a traffic stop,” the release says. “The suspect vehicle did not yield to their emergency lights and a pursuit ensued. This pursuit went through Moultrie County, in to Douglas County, and later ended in Champaign County.”

This pursuit involved multiple law enforcement agencies from around the area, and at one point during the pursuit, a Douglas County Sheriff’s Office squad car was damaged as a direct result of the suspect’s flight.

Around 4:50 a.m., the pursuit ended when the stolen vehicle was mechanically disabled on Champaign County 1800 East, just north of 300 North (also referred to as Bongard Road), the release says. The driver of the vehicle, Stutts, immediately fled the vehicle.

“At this time, a perimeter was set up in the area where multiple law enforcement agencies assisted in searching for Stutts,” the release says.

At 11:26 a.m., the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office received a 911 call from a wireless caller advising they were in Champaign County and observed a suspicious person in the area of 1800 E. County Rd. 300 N., Champaign County.

“Law enforcement officers from the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office, Douglas County Sheriff’s Office, Newman Police Department, Illinois State Police, and Villa Grove Police Department responded to the wireless call,” it says. “The response yielded the arrest of Stutts on an active warrant out of Coles County. Additional charges stemming from the home invasion and pursuits are expected for Stutts. Stutts was transported to a hospital in Champaign County for injuries received during the course of his flight.”