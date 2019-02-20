Real Life Wellness: How success comes from failure

By Bill Hemmer

Last week I talked about how your awareness levels change throughout your lifetime and if you’re lucky, you can reach a different level that will allow truly great things to happen in your life. This is equally true for anyone. It doesn’t matter if you are a doctor, lawyer, garbage man, student or criminal. Every person on this planet has the ability to change their level of awareness and make life-altering decisions at the drop of a hat.

This week I’m going back to talk with an old friend of mine…failure. You might ask yourself why I keep coming back to this subject. I do it because it is a critical component to any person’s ultimate success in life. What I mean is if you can handle failure then you can handle success. A prime example of this is sports. I think every kid should play some kind of sport in their life. Not to become a jock, but to learn how to win and how to lose with style.

I have coached many a biddy sports game, and I have lost more than my fair share of these contests. But I tell the kids, there is a big difference between getting beat and losing. If the other team was better than your team that day, but you tried your best then you got beat. There is no shame in getting beat if you tried your best. If, on the other hand, you gave up or didn’t give it your best effort and lost, now that’s losing, and you should be ashamed of yourself. I tell them you could be run over by the bus going home and not giving your best effort shouldn’t be your last act on this earth.

So, what does all of this stuff have to do with Real Life Wellness? If you can learn to give your best effort every day of your life, your self esteem will continue to grow. Even if you lose (or fail) sometimes, if your effort and passion are placed in the right places your eventual success is always assured. Use each losing (or failing) experience as a teacher. Don’t just get mad and start the blame game. If you go down that road you will never get ahead. Take responsibility for your actions and learn from them. Learn to be a gracious loser so when you eventually win because of the lessons you have learned you can also be a gracious winner.

In Real Life the old saying really holds true, “it’s not about winning or losing, it’s all about how you play the game.” And the game of Real Life is about finding your passion for your ultimate health and taking the journey to get there. So, learn from your failures and you will in time become a winner.

Next week I’m going back to another favorite topic of mine…food. This time I’m going to talk about why we all tend to overeat and what to do about it. See you next week.