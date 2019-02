Michael Wayne Thompson, 38, of Tuscola, passed away on Monday, Feb. 11, 2019 at his residence.

Funeral services were Saturday, Feb. 16, 2019 at the Bourbon Baptist Church in Bourbon. The Rev. Dan Fultz officiated. Burial followed in the Bourbon Cemetery. Visitation was prior to the service. The Edwards Funeral Home assisted with arrangements.

Michael was born on Oct. 8, 1980 in Tuscola. He was a son of Brett Anthony Thompson and Vicki Ann (Young) Bishop.