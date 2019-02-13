Pflums celebrate 50th anniversary February 13, 2019 | 0 Wilbur and Blanche Pflum of Tuscola celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary with family on Saturday, Feb. 9. The couple married Feb. 15, 1969 at Forty Martyrs Catholic Church in Tuscola. Posted in Commentary Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Real Life Wellness: How awareness leads to health February 13, 2019 | No Comments » Letter: ‘Wind farm is the progress we need’ February 13, 2019 | No Comments » HumankindNESS: Grandma Kate February 13, 2019 | No Comments » Back in the Day– Feb. 13, 2019 February 13, 2019 | No Comments » Real Life Wellness: Not that I’m aware of… February 6, 2019 | No Comments »