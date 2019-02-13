Charles Rodriguez

The Celebrations of Life for Chuck will be as follows: For family and friends in Atlanta, Saturday, April 6 at 3 p.m. at the residence, 2727 Semmes Street, East Point, GA 30344. Chuck loved Atlanta in the springtime, when the Dogwoods and Azaleas were blooming. If he talked to anyone about visiting, he told them to come at that time. So his Celebration of Life, in Atlanta, will be in the Spring. We can just hope that the dogwoods will be in bloom.

For family and friends in Houston, Sunday, May 26 at 4 p.m. at 8014 Marshall Falls Drive, Spring. TX 77379. He was so loved in Houston, and we have so many friends and family members there, that we would love to share his celebration with you. We hope you can come and visit and share stories about Chuck. We wanted to wait for nicer weather, so we could enjoy the outdoors. We were blessed to have him for as long as we did, and he will be greatly missed. We do hope to see you there.

Cremation by Donehoo-Lewis Funeral Home in Hapeville, GA 404-761-2171