Back in the Day– Feb. 13, 2019

10 YEARS AGO

February 17, 2009

ARTco was set to perform murder mystery “The Last Dance of Dr. Disco” at the Tuscola Community Building. The cast members included: Michael Ve as Dr. Disco, Libby Mueller as Ilsa Hump, Amy Randall as Margie Krank, Rob Birchenough as Agent X, Brandon Wright as Tony Menudo, Rachel Fisher as Angie Portabello, and costumer Lyn Selen. They were Directed by David Shunk.

Tuscola Police Chief Craig Hastings and Officer Scott Reed embarked on a high speed chase along Route 36 that ended at Jumpin’ Jimmy’s. The driver, Anthony Pettit, and passenger, Shayla Jackson, were arrested after allegedly going on a shoplifting spree at Tanger Outlet Center.

Tuscola Health Care Center crowned their Valentine Royalty–Lillie Whitcher as Queen and Florent Ochs as King.

The Tuscola Woman’s Club had four interpreters from the Lincoln Log Cabin, dressed in period costumes, to read excerpts from the original Lincoln Letters on the eve of the 16th President’s 200th birthday. Members of the volunteer Pioneers were Ramona Tomshack, Matthew Mittelstacdt, Lance Beever and Susan Beever.

20 YEARS AGO

Feb. 16, 1999

Brain McDaniel was named Rotary Club Student of the Month. McDaniel, a senior at THS, is the son of John and Ruth Ann McDaniel. He planned to attend the U of I to study mechanical engineering. He was involved in many diverse activities throughout his high school career and was also named one of the Valedictorians for his graduating class.

The East Prairie Math Counts Team placed fourth in the regional conference. The team members included: Tony Borries (who also earned the right to compete as an individual student at the state level), Sean Breen, Austin Arseneau, Austin Hogue, Zach Penny, Ryan Ruzic, Andy Weaver and Tyler Quinn.

The Tuscola High School was represented by three students at the Illinois All State Music Festival in Peoria on Jan. 29-30. Those students were Audrey Johnson who sang with Honors choir, Allyson Higgins who sang with All State choir, and Janeen Sutherland who sang with Jazz choir.

30 YEARS AGO

Feb. 14, 1989

Leonard P. Jackson Jr., son of Leonard and El Frieda Jackson of Tuscola, was promoted to the rank of Hospital Corpsman 2nd class. Jackson had served in the United States Navy since 1981 and spent six years at Pearl Harbor, Hawaii and Kaneohe Bay Marine Corp Air Station.

Kimberly Roper, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Roger Roper, was initiated into the Eta Theta chapter of Zeta Tau Alpha at the University of Missouri-Rolla in Rolla, Mo. Zeta Tau Alpha was founded as a women’s fraternity in Farmville, Va., in 1898.

The Lady Warriors earned the title of Champions in their regional tournament by claiming victories over the Lady Oaks with a score of 97-30 and ABL with a score of 72-57. In a post-game interview coach Jerry Blaudow stated, “I thought we could win the tournament, and I thought we had to play well to win. I think the girls rose well to the occasion.”

40 YEARS AGO

Feb. 15, 1979

Marsha Campbell was elected president of the Douglas County Republican Women’s Club following retirement of Chloanne Greathouse from the office.

Carl Quinn was named post-master of Tuscola. Prior to promotion he was the superintendent of postal operations in Tuscola.

Frank Lincoln resigned as Tuscola City Attorney after neatly six years.

Frozen fire hydrants hampered efforts of Tuscola Firemen to extinguish a blaze which gutted the home of the Michael Connor family. The firemen fought the flames for more than three hours.

50 YEARS AGO

Feb. 13, 1969

Airman Raymond P. Harned, son of Mr. and Mrs. Kennie E Harned, completed basic training at Lackland AFB, Texas. Harned was assigned to Sheppard AFB, Texas, for training in the aircraft maintenance.

An open house was held in the new East Prairie middle school building on Feb. 9. The open house was hosted by the teachers and school officials. This offered opportunity to hear descriptions about the many features of the building that were not only attractive but functional as well. The original cost estimate for the new building was $1,860,000.

An Illinois Central Freight Train, NC6, heading northbound wrecked in Tuscola at 9:20 p.m. on Feb. 6, 1969. The train was carrying 60 cars bound from New Orleans to Chicago. Twenty-two of the train’s cars derailed causing extensive damage to roughly 500 feet of the tracks leaving its 37 other cars to block the Northline crossing. The crossing was cleared of the debris by 2 a.m. Friday but remained closed due to the damage. There were no reported injuries to the crew. The crew included Russ Poorman, engineer; M. L. Bogard, conductor; J. D. Bassett, flagman; and Billy Moore, brakeman.