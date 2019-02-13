Around the Halls

FBLA sold $1 Valentine’s Day Crush Cans at lunch Monday, Feb. 4 until Friday, Feb. 8. They sold orange (for friendship), purple (for crushes), and red (for love).

Key Club had their monthly meeting Wednesday, Feb. 6 where they congratulated the top three service hour volunteers for the second quarter: Morgan Jones, Emma Zimmer, and Caleigh Parsley; top five volunteers for the first semester were Morgan Jones, Justine Kauffman, Kelsey Slaughter, Emma Zimmer, and Caleigh Parsley.

NHS also had their monthly meeting Thursday, Feb. 7. The members received their shirts and cleaned the doors to help our custodians and make TCHS a better place!

FCCLA Week “BElieve in YOUrself” began Monday, Feb. 11 and will continue through Friday, Feb. 15. Friday, Feb. 8, FCCLA Officers met to put the finishing touches on FCCLA Week and decorated members lockers. Monday, Feb. 11 members wore a past FCCLA Chapter shirt and went grocery shopping for the Teacher Luncheon. Tuesday, Feb. 12 members wore their polos to attend the Section 15 Rally in Charleston. After they got back, they started food preparation and decorating for the teacher luncheon. Wednesday, Feb. 13 members are to wear this school years’ Chapter shirt and help with the Teacher Luncheon. Thursday, Feb. 14 members are to “Paint the School Red” by wearing red to school. Also, Happy Valentine’s Day! To finish FCCLA, make sure you wear our school colors: black and gold; you may just receive some candy!

National FFA Week will be celebrated at TCHS Tuesday, Feb. 19 until Friday, Feb. 22nd. Enjoy Monday off before a exciting and busy week! Tuesday is Country vs Country Club, Teacher Appreciation Breakfast, and the Officers are going to East Prairie for an Eighth Grade Mentor Afternoon playing leadership games. For Wednesday, everyone please wear a flannel and join us for the FFA night: pizza party, provided by the FFA Alumni and roller skating. Thursday is team day. Friday will be National FFA Week Shirt for National Wear Blue Day. FFA Chapter Officers and Ava Cothron, Will Little, Cade Morgan, McKinlee Miller, Daisy Mast, and Hans Goodmann will be Mentoring North Ward kindergarteners through second graders all day.