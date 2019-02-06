Real Life Wellness: Not that I’m aware of…

By Bill Hemmer

Last week I started to talk about awareness. You might be asking yourself what awareness has to do with your health and ability to change. The answer is EVERYTHING! Here’s what I mean.

Years ago, nobody knew what trans fat was. Today every food sold in the U.S. must list the amount of trans fat it contains. Why? Because we have become aware that trans fats are very bad for you and you should eliminate these fats from your diet. Another good example is the FDA food pyramid. The old food pyramid was designed using the best knowledge available at the time. Now new knowledge has become available and we have become aware that we must do things differently! So, it was time to change the pyramid.

The funny thing about your awareness level is it changes all the time. How aware of your surroundings are you when you are watching your favorite TV show? Can a bomb go off and you barely know what has happened? And then there are other times when you can hear a pin drop in the next room. This is due to the different levels of awareness you have available to you.

So, this brings me back to my original question. What do awareness levels have to do with your health and ability to change? The more aware you are the more power you can create and the healthier you can become. This means your job is to become more aware of yourself and create more personal power. This will lead to a change in your awareness level and you will become increasing healthy. Most people don’t even realize you have awareness levels and now you’re telling me that I can change them! Oh, yeah right! So how are you supposed to do that?

Throughout the research I have done over the last 30 years, I have come across awareness levels many times. But to tell you the truth, I didn’t realize how important awareness levels were until I started to work on my own. As my own awareness increased, I then realized how important they were to take me to my own wellness goals.

So, I bet you’re wondering what awareness level you’re at, aren’t you? Well, that’s a tough question to answer in an article format. But over the next couple of weeks I’ll describe the most common awareness levels and the steps you need to take to go to the next level. But for now, I’ll give you a hint…Knowledge is Power. Talk to you next week!