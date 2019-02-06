Music students to show colours of world during March 23 concert

Tuscola’s music students are preparing to “Colour My World” during the seventh annual Tuscola Music Boosters Dinner/Concert Fundraiser at 6 p.m. Saturday, March 23.

Each year music teachers Jeannie Craddock and Alison Bowen create and develop the theme and music selection for the fundraiser. The theme this year is Colour My World.

The missions of the Tuscola Music Boosters fundraiser is to help provide volunteer and monetary support for the Music programs at East Prairie Middle School and Tuscola Community High School.

“We are a parent organization, which works in support of our vocal and instrumental departments,” a press release from the Boosters says. “The success of Tuscola Music Boosters is due to the patronage we receive from Tuscola music parents and the Tuscola community. Thank you for helping to support music in our schools.”

The 6 p.m. dinner will be catered by Flesor’s Candy Kitchen. Devin Flesor-Story and her crew look forward to serving a delicious meal of a colorful bean salad, cranberry salad, glazed carrots, corn pudding, mixed green salad with add-in raw vegetables, dried fruit, nuts, and dressing, tri-colored pasta alfredo, bone-in baked ham, and “fancy” bread & butter. Dinner seating will be arranged for 250 people. The $15 per person Dinner with Concert ticket are made by reservation only. Concert only tickets with balcony seating can be purchase at the door for $5 per person. Handicapped seating is available.

This year the fundraising be put use to purchase a new drum set for TCHS, with the current drum set going to East Prairie, as well as additions and upgrades within the percussion section at each school. The fundraiser also provides food for the band at the first home football game, cake and punch on Senior recognition night, music technology for the classrooms, a new piccolo, Bari-saxophone, outdoor band stand, music stand holder, new choir risers, new acoustical shells, chaperone support for the pep band performances, dry cleaning of choir robes, as well as other volunteer and financial support through the year.

Tuscola Music Boosters also offers scholarship money for students who wish to attend vocal or instrumental summer music camps. All this is possible through contributions from the fundraiser dinner and concert.