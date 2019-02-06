Earl Watson

Earl W. Watson, 96, of Tuscola, died at 12:16 p.m., Tuesday, Jan. 29, 2019 at his residence.

Funeral Services were Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 at the Tuscola Church of the Nazarene, 1001 Egyptian Trail, Tuscola, IL, with Rev. Joseph Carter officiating. Visitation was Saturday until the time of the service at the church. Burial followed in the Tuscola Township Cemetery with military graveside rites accorded.

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 South Main Street, Tuscola, is assisting the family with the arrangements.