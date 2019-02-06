Albert Kearns February 6, 2019 | 0 Kearns Albert Kearns, 97, of Arcola, passed away at 8:14 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 at the Arcola Health Care Center. Private services will be held; burial will be in the Arcola Cemetery. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting the family. Posted in Obituaries Leave a Comment Name (required) Email (will not be published) (required) Website Comment Click here to cancel reply. Related Posts Earl Watson February 6, 2019 | No Comments » David “Super Dave” Lantz February 6, 2019 | No Comments » Fannie Kauffman January 24, 2019 | No Comments » Jean Hendrickson January 24, 2019 | No Comments » Gregory Bolin January 24, 2019 | No Comments »