Albert Kearns

Albert Kearns, 97, of Arcola, passed away at 8:14 a.m. on Saturday, Feb. 2, 2019 at the Arcola Health Care Center.

Private services will be held; burial will be in the Arcola Cemetery. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting the family.

