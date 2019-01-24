Lois “Jean” Hendrickson, 92, of Atwood, passed away 12:33 a.m., Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 at the OSF St. Mary’s Hospital, Decatur.

Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 10:30 a.m., Saturday, Jan. 26, 2019 at St. John the Baptist Catholic Church, 205 South Pine Street, Arcola, with Father Angel Sierra as celebrant. Burial will follow in the Mackville Cemetery, Atwood.

Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m., Friday, Jan. 25, 2019, with a Rosary Service at 7 p.m. at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 66 East US Highway 36, Atwood.