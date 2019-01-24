Fannie Kauffman

Fannie Marie (Mast) Kauffman, 77 years, 10 months, of Arcola, passed away at 9:30 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2019 at the Arthur Home.

Funeral services will be held at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 23, 2019 at the HCK West Building one mile south of Arthur, IL. Bishop Jake Stutzman will officiate. Interment will be in the Miller Cemetery in Arcola. Visitation was Monday, Jan. 21, 2019 and Tuesday, Jan. 22, 2019 at the HCK West Building. The Edwards Funeral Home is assisting with arrangements.