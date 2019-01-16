Seventh grade boys take JHOC tourney with 32-22 win over ALAH

By Caleigh Parsley

Seventh Grade

Tuesday, Jan. 8

Tuscola-21

LSA-17

Josiah Hortin – 10 points

Will Foltz – 6 points

Nate Thomason – 1 point

Jordan Quinn – 4 points

Junior High Okaw Conference Championship

Tuscola-32

ALAH-22

Austin Cummings – 4 points

Hortin – 16 points

Foltz – 2 points

Quinn – 6 points

Brayden Gough – 4 points

“The 7th grade just secured the #1 seed in the regional,” the coaches said. ‘The boys are playing really hard right now and we are looking forward to finishing strong down the stretch!”

They currently hold a record of 18-4.

Eighth Grade

Tuesday, Jan. 8

LSA-35

Tuscola-23

Cunningham – 9 points

Fancher – 2 points

Musgrave – 6 points

Sanchez – 6 points

Their record is now 12-9.