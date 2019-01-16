Seventh grade boys take JHOC tourney with 32-22 win over ALAH
By Caleigh Parsley
Seventh Grade
Tuesday, Jan. 8
Tuscola-21
LSA-17
Josiah Hortin – 10 points
Will Foltz – 6 points
Nate Thomason – 1 point
Jordan Quinn – 4 points
Junior High Okaw Conference Championship
Tuscola-32
ALAH-22
Austin Cummings – 4 points
Hortin – 16 points
Foltz – 2 points
Quinn – 6 points
Brayden Gough – 4 points
“The 7th grade just secured the #1 seed in the regional,” the coaches said. ‘The boys are playing really hard right now and we are looking forward to finishing strong down the stretch!”
They currently hold a record of 18-4.
Eighth Grade
Tuesday, Jan. 8
LSA-35
Tuscola-23
Cunningham – 9 points
Fancher – 2 points
Musgrave – 6 points
Sanchez – 6 points
Their record is now 12-9.