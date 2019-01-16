Mayor Kleiss declares Jan. 3, 2019 Joe Slaughter Day

By Kayleigh Rahn

Joe Slaughter doesn’t care to draw much attention; however, Monday, Jan. 14 the Tuscola Mayor Dan Kleiss saw it appropriate to put the 95-year-old in the spotlight.

Kleiss presented Slaughter with a proclamation declaring Jan. 3, 2019–Slaughter’s 95th birthday–Joe Slaughter Day in Tuscola.

“…Joe and his late wife Ruth raised a family in Tuscola that now includes many grandchildren and great-grandchildren who trace their roots to Tuscola and whereas, Joe’s residence on North Main Street has always been a welcoming home, particularly to this mayor, and particularly as a stopping over point between downtown Tuscola and Ervin Park for his children and their many friends; whereas, Joe has contributed immensely to our community, its economy and its agricultural heritage as a longstanding employee of Dekalb.

“He continues to contribute his wisdom and sage advice as in his recent suggestion to clear the old fence behind City Hall thereby clearing the view of all the good things happening in Tuscola,” the Mayor continued. “I encourage his family and friends and all citizens of Tuscola to wish him a happy birthday.”

During the Monday, Jan. 14 city council meeting, Kleiss reported that Slaughter was quite shocked when they mayor stopped by to present the proclamation.

Andrew Salmon led the council in the Pledge of Allegiance to begin the meeting, and Kleiss thanked the street crew for their work during the most recent snowfall that totaled about inches in Tuscola.

In other business, the council:

Approved the adoption of the annual supplement to the city’s Code of Ordinances. The council was invited to bring in their hard copies of the code to be updated by city staff.

Approved three maintenance items that included: a $1,412 contract with Rainbow Seamless Guttering for work at the South Fire Station; an $11,700 contract with French construction for roof replacement at the Spray Field (which will require two 50-degree days to be completed); and a $23,728 contract with All Pro-Heating & Plumbing for the Street Shed furnace overhaul. City administrator Drew Hoel said city officials have worked with All Pro to compare options and prices before decided on a radiant tube system. The council also waived formal bidding of the project, as the detailed project package was provided by All Pro. “I’m confident we are getting a good deal from a local contractor,” Hoel said. Work is slated to begin in about two weeks.