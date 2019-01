Madge M. Fultz, 85, Atwood, passed away at 4 a.m., Friday, Jan. 11, 2019 at the Arthur Home, Arthur.

Graveside Services were Monday, Jan. 14, 2019 at the Mackville Cemetery, Atwood. Visitation was prior to the services at the Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 66 East US Highway 36, Atwood.