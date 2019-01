Joe “Roger” Sams, age 80 of Big Rapids formerly of Tuscola, passed away Saturday, Jan. 5, 2019 at Altercare of Big Rapids.

Cremation has taken place and a memorial service is pending at this time.

Arrangements and care are entrusted to the Daggett-Gilbert Funeral Home in Big Rapids.

Share a memory or leave a condolence for the family by clicking the guestbook tab at www.daggettgilbertfuneralhome.com.