Back in the Day – Jan. 16, 2019

10 YEARS AGO

Jan. 20, 2009

TCHS senior, Michelle Ogden, was chosen for the Illinois Theatre Association from hundreds of high school students to play a role in the well-known musical “Hairspray”. Ogden, who was cast as Prudy Pingleton, among 37 other cast members rehearsed for just five weeks under the direction of Kim White of Nazareth Academy, to make the musical come to life.

The members of the 1989 Elite Eight boys varsity basketball team, holding the record of 28-2, were invited back to the TCHS court for a small ceremony to celebrate and honor the teammates and coaches for their accomplishments just 20 short years ago.

20 YEARS AGO

Jan. 19, 1999

Army Special Agent, Dennis L. Shafer was decorated with the Army Achievement Medal. “The medal is awarded to soldiers who have served in any capacity in a noncombat area authorized by the Secretary of the Army. The Recipients have distinguished themselves by meritorious service or achievement and accomplished the act with distinction.” Shafer was assigned to the 31st Military Police Detachment of Fort Campbell, KY.

The seventh grade Hornets used a strong second half to pull away from Cerro Gordo in the championship game of the conference tournament and posted a 58-30 victory. Teammates included Jared Arwine, Cole Clapper, Craig Knight, Andy Pollock, Austin Arseneau, Dustin Benner, Steven Rogers, Andy Corum, Adam Scribner, Justin Bozarth, Craig Roberts, Kane Kleiss, Page Tomlinson, Travis Evans, and Austin Dallas.

30 YEARS AGO

Jan. 17, 1989

The Stephen A Douglas chapter of the DAR (Daughter of the American Revolution) published Volume II of its book of family records. The book was presented to the Tuscola Public Library by Martha Ewing, regent and Martha Burns, genealogical records chairman.

Poetry written by Rachel Middleton, a sophomore at TCHS at the time, was accepted for publication in a National Anthology of Poetry. American Poetry Anthology, published annually by the American Poetry Association, included two of Middleton’s poems “Homeless” and “We’re Moving.”

40 YEARS AGO

Jan. 18, 1979

On January 18, 1979 inclement weather made travelling treacherous. Icy roads, sleet, rain and five inches of snow caused many accidents over the course of a couple of days. Temperatures plummeted to ten-below-zero and blustery winds causes snow to pile into drifts along local streets and roadways.

Members of the TCHS 1978-1979 Show Choir were Kevin Wigall, Jana Carie, Shelley Carter, Mark Payne, John Kennedy, Chris Lohr, Chris Weatherford, David Romine, Lori Ferguson, Brad Schultz, Denise Coon, Greg Porter, Angie Jordan, Ed Kennedy, Howard Greninger, Brian Burress, Dan Hance, Shari Hausmann, Andy Gangloff, Chris Clevidence, Carolyn Boyer, Devon Flesor, Linda Hawkins, Patty Laley, Dirk Dietrich and Jim Whitmore.

50 YEARS AGO

Jan. 16, 1969

Jarman Memorial Hospital was nearly full. The occupants included mostly those who were having complications from the flu and broken bones. Winter was said to be a contributing factor to some of the broken bones. The hospital’s occupancy was 56 while the max capacity was only 58. The only two open beds at the time were in the maternity ward.

Connie Smith, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Glen H Smith, was capped by her mother during a ceremony that was held in the Illini Union Building in Champaign. She was one of 25 students who were capped. Smith was a 1968 graduate of Tuscola High School and was a first-year student at Mercy School of Nursing.