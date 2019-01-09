East Prairie boys’ basketball teams stay busy over break

By Caleigh Parsley

The seventh Grade Boys’ Basketball holds a record of 14-3.

On Tuesday, Dec. 11, they beat Bement 34-17 when Josiah Hortin excelled with 13, Jackson Barrett made six, Nate Thomason earned three, Jordan Quinn totaled eight, and Brayden Gough scored four points. Then, Wednesday the 13th the boys defeated Cerro Gordo 40-8 where Austin Cummings, Brady Cain, and Will Foltz totaled four each, Hortin put together 16, N. Thomason tallied eight, and Quinn and Gough hadd two points each. They added another win as they topped Marshall 33-26 on Friday the 15th. Hortin earned 25, N. Thomason and Gough made two each, and Quinn scored two points.

The eighth grade East Prairie Boys’ are 9-8. The eighth grade boys also defeated Bement 24-5 on the 11th. Hunter Branca made a free throw, Easton Cunningham earned seven, Will Cowan, Mason Jones, and Colton Musgrave shot two points each, Boston Broady tallied six, and Jordan Sanchez scored four points.

Cerro Gordo on the 13th was also a victory for these boys, 37-26, when Cunningham excelled with 14, Robert Fancher totaled two, Broady shot 10, and Sanchez gained 11 points. On Friday, Dec. 15, the week ended with a close game against Marshall but won 32-30 after Cunningham scored 16, Cowan, Fancher, and Broady tallied two each, Musgrave earned six, and Sanchez made four points.

An overall great week for both teams!

Winter Break Hoops

Seventh Grade

Monday, Dec. 17

EP-41; Prairieview Ogden-17

Austin Cummings – 4 points; Josiah Hortin – 10 points; Ty Thomason – 3 points; Will Foltz – 10 points; Nate Thomason – 12 points; Brayden Gough – 2 points

Tuesday, Dec. 18

EP-39; Warrensburg-Latham-21

Cummings – 2 points; Hortin – 4 points; T. Thomason – 4 points; Foltz – 11 points

Saturday, Jan. 5

EP-33; Arcola-25

Cummings – 6 points; Hortin – 10 points; Foltz – 5 points; N. Thomason – 4 points; Jordan Quinn – 6 points

Eighth Grade

Monday, Dec. 17

EP-29; Prairieview Ogden-14

Easton Cunningham – 3 points; Robert Fancher – 2 points; Colton Musgrave – 10 points; Boston Broady – 7 points; Jordan Sanchez – 7 points

Tuesday, Dec. 18

EP-22; Warrensburg-Latham-11

Cunningham – 8 points; Will Cowan – 2 points; Musgrave – 8 points; Broady – 3 points; Sanchez – 1 point

Saturday, Jan. 5

EP-30; Arcola-21

Cunningham – 17 points; Cowan – 2 points; Fancher – 4 points; Musgrave – 1 point; Sanchez – 6 points

Both the seventh and eighth grade will play in the semifinals of the conference tournament. Seventh grade is currently 16-4, and eighth grade is 12-8.