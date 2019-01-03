Wayne Huber

Wayne K. Huber, 78, of Temple, Texas, formerly of Tuscola, Newman, Broadlands and Champaign, passed away on Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018, at home after a courageous battle with cancer.

Visitation will be held Friday, Dec. 28, 2018 from 5-7 p.m. at Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, 705 North Main Street, Tuscola. A memorial service will be held on Saturday, Dec. 29, 2018 at 10:30 a.m. at the funeral home. Tony Crouch will officiate. There will be no burial; rights of cremation were accorded in Texas.