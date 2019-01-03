Marcella Skaggs

The life of Marcella Ann Skaggs, age 82, of Champaign, formerly of Tuscola, ceased at 6:42 a.m., Tuesday, Dec. 18, 2018 at Carle Foundation Hospital.

A memorial service will be held at the Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses 2602 W. Bloomington Rd., Champaign, IL. Brother Marshall Crosby officiating.

A visitation will be at noon with the memorial talk at 1:30 p.m. Friday, December 28, 2018.

Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, is assisting the family with the arrangements.

The family would like to thank all the staff at Carle Hospital and the Carle Cancer Center for the excellent care and compassion that was shown to Marcella.

