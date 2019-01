Elizabeth Jean Trier, 85, of Mattoon, died at 4:44 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 15, 2018 at Sarah Bush Lincoln Health Center.

Memorial services will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, December 29, 2018 at the Mattoon Kingdom Hall of Jehovah’s Witnesses with Brian Lucier as officiant. Visitation will be from 1-3 p.m. at the Hall. Shrader Funeral Home, Arcola, is assisting the family with arrangements.