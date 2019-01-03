Billie Lee

Billie Jean Lee, 92, of Tuscola, passed away at 7 a.m., Wednesday, Dec. 19, 2018 at Life’s Journey Senior Living, Mattoon.

Funeral Services will be held at 11 a.m., Monday, Dec. 31, 2018 at the Tuscola United Methodist Church, 901 North Prairie St., Tuscola, with Rev. Terri Haas officiating. Burial will follow in the Tuscola Township Cemetery.

Visitation will be held one hour prior to the services at the church. Hilligoss Shrader Funeral Home, Tuscola, is assisting the family with the arrangements.