Seventh Grade girls close 2018 season in Regional semi-final

Saturday, Nov. 17

EP-37; Westville-15

The seventh grade girls’ basketball team peaked at the perfect time as they dominated the opening round of the St. Joseph regional tournament with a 37-15 win over Westville.

“The seventh grade played one of their best games this year,” Coach Beth Pugh said of their effort. “We were very aggressive on both ends of the court. We had every girl on the team score.”

Marissa Boyer and Emily Czerwonka led the team with eight points each, and Zoey Thomason added seven. Sydney Moss posted four points, while Lizzy Powell, Lauren Woods, Catie Gibson, Addyson Ring, and Rachael Jones had two points apiece.

Monday, Nov. 19

EP-13; Unity-27

The girls closed a successful season after a 13-27 loss to a talented Unity squad.

“We had trouble getting our offense started,” Pugh said. “We had too many turnovers.”

Thomason posted seven points in the season closer, and Jones, Moss, and Czerwonka had two each.

The seventh grade girls ended their season with a 12-13 overall record and 6-1 in the conference, losing only to Arcola by four points, Pugh noted.

“The girls improved a lot from the beginning of the year,” Pugh said. “They are a great team, easy to work with, and they get along with each other very well. This will help them in the future. They have a lot of potential.”