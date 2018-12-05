Ruth Hurley

Ruth Ann Hurley, 70, of Newburgh, Ind, passed away Wednesday, Sept. 19, 2018 at the Linda E. White Hospice House.

A Memorial Service and visitation was Saturday, Sept. 22, 2018 at Titzer Family Funeral Homes, Simpson Chapel, 510 W. Jennings St., Newburgh. Burial will be at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society. Sympathy wishes to the family may be shared at www.titzerfuneralhomes.com.

The full obituary can be found in the Wednesday, Nov. 28 edition of The Tuscola Journal.