Paul E. Woods, 96, of Arthur, died at 1:20 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 20, 2018 at the Arthur Home.

Funeral services were Sunday, Nov. 25, 2018 at Shrader Funeral Home, 431 S. Vine Street, Arthur, with the Rev. Bruce Weiman officiating. Burial followed in the Arthur Cemetery. Visitation was held prior to the funeral.

The full obituary can be found in the Wednesday, Nov. 28 edition of The Tuscola Journal.