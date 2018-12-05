Lady Warriors break broncos

By Lenny Sementi

The Tuscola girls’ basketball team rebounded from the first defeat of the year by taming the Cerro Gordo-Bement Lady Broncos this past Monday the 19th. Tim Kohlbecker’s squad ran out to an early lead then looked to their bench to build some depth in the young season while securing the 16-point victory 47-31.

Coach K’s backcourt led the way as senior Natalie Bates and Brynn Tabeling combined for 19 points. Bates checked in with 10 points on 5 of 10 from the field and was also tops in the assist department with four. Tabeling just missed the double digit plateau tallying nine points on 4 of 8 from the field, including one from outside the arc. The speedy duo came up just as big on defense with 15 steals to their credit.

The Russo sisters Lexie and Marissa along with freshman Sophia Kremitzki led the way in the paint. Lexie was tops with nine points on 4 of 11, while Marissa tallied eight points on 4 of 7 from the floor and grabbed a game high nine rebounds, twice putting them back up for points on the offensive end. Kremetzki did most of her damage in the second quarter off the bench, scoring 4 of her 6 points in the first minute of the frame. She also hauled in three rebounds and dished out a pair of assists.

Tuscola was strong in all aspects of the game by grabbing eight more rebounds than their visitors from the west, securing 12 rebounds on the offensive end and 13 rebounds, 10 of which forced Bronco one and done trips down the floor. Even more impressive was the fact that they forced 30 turnovers, 21 of which were steals.

Seven of those steals came in the first eight minutes of action as the Lady Warriors cruised to a 17-2 lead by the first buzzer; Tuscola limited the Broncos to just four shots in the period. Tabeling got the ball rolling with a short jumper and a runner in the first minute putting the Warriors up 4-0. Cerro Gordo answered with a bucket of their own but three straight steals, two by Tabeling and one by Bates, kick started a 15-0 Warrior run. Bates and Tabeling each took steals coast to coast and also found Lexie Russo running the floor on another for an easy bucket.

