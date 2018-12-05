Douglas County Museum announces photo contest winners

By Kent A. Stock

The Douglas County Museum held their Fourth Annual Photography Contest with more than 120 photos entered into the competition. Judging took place on Wednesday, Nov. 14. The panel of four judges consisted of the following people: Caleb Voorhees, Heather Chism, Alex Lugo and Kent Stock. The photographs were all judged anonymously by the panel.

An awards ceremony was held on Saturday, Nov. 24. The collection of photographs will be on display at the museum for the next 30 days.

The following is a list of winners in each category:

Elementary

Color: 1. Coming or Going? – Alexandria Clark (Arthur); 2. Cringer My Fearless Friend – Arianna Peck; (Arthur); 3. Leaves- Jacob Miller (Champaign).

Black & White: 1. Arthur Tomb – Arianna Peck (Arthur); 2. Tracks – Jacob Miller (Champaign); 3. Rocksy – Lex Peck (Arthur).

Local History/Photojournalism: 1. History Brick Road – Jacob Miller (Champaign); 2. Tuscola Bank – Jacob Miller (Arthur); 3. Tintype – Lex Peck (Arthur).

Elementary Best in Show: 1. Arthur Tomb – Arianna Peck (Arthur)

Junior High

Color: 1. Patriot – Jacob Thomas (Philo); 2. Art – Jacob Thomas (Philo); 3. Garden – Kate Thomas.

Black & White: 1. Bell – Jacob Thomas; 2. Time – Jacob Thomas; 3. Sign – Kate Thomas.

Local History/Photojournalism: 1. Coca Cola – Kate Thomas; 2. Cannon – Kate Thomas; 3. Clock – Jacob Thomas.

Junior High Best in Show: 1. Patriot – Jacob Thomas.

High School

Color: 1. Somewhere Over the Rainbow – Sam Pickett (Tuscola); 2. Only You Know Where Life Will Take You – Megan Osborne (Atwood); 3. Reflecting Love – Shelbi Fleener (Tuscola).

Black & White: 1. Wise beyond My Wrinkles – Shelbi Fleener (Tuscola); 2. Wanderlust – Megan Osborne (Atwood); 3. Casting Shadows – Brooke Clark (Arthur).

Local History/Photojournalism: 1. Still Air Countryside – Lily Lawrence (Camargo); 2. Hiding in the Shadows– Susie Pickett (Tuscola); 3. Bow Down to the Pumpkin Tree – Megan Osborne (Atwood).

High School Best in Show: 1. Wise beyond My Wrinkles – Shelbi Fleener (Tuscola)

Adult