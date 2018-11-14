Real Life Wellness: Your Blood Sugar Handling Matrix

By Bill Hemmer

The second part of your health bank account is your Blood Sugar Handling matrix. It’s broken up into three parts. The first part is your pancreatic function. The second part is your Adrenal Gland function. The final part is your Liver function. All three of these glands are necessary for your blood sugar to be stable and producing the energy you need to live a healthy lifestyle.

As we mentioned in the last article, your pancreas produces enzymes that help you digest carbohydrates. Carbohydrates break down into sugar molecules to be transported by a pancreatic hormone called insulin, to all of your organs and tissues to be used as fuel. If your pancreas isn’t working correctly, neither is your blood sugar.

Your adrenal glands sit on top of your kidneys and is your major stress handling gland. When you perceive stress of any kind, your adrenal glands produce a hormone called cortisol. Cortisol, in turn, then tells your liver and muscles to release blood sugar into the blood stream so it can be carried by insulin to the tissues necessary to fight the stress it just perceived. But with too much stress, your adrenal glands can fatigue and burn out and leave too much insulin and blood sugar in the blood stream. This can lead to blood sugar problems, such as diabetes.

The final part of the blood sugar handling matrix is your liver. Your liver is important in nearly every chemical function in your body. When your blood sugar is chronically high due to lifestyle choice, infection, chronic stress, adrenal fatigue or any other issue, your liver becomes depleted and your blood sugar handling mechanism continues to break down.

Your blood sugar handling matrix is also staged to represent your current level of blood sugar handling problem. A stage 3 represents no blood sugar handling problem. Stage 1 represents high blood sugar and insulin levels consistent with diabetes.

Your blood sugar handling matrix also plays a major role in your ability to decrease or eliminate chronic arthritis pain. If you don’t digest carbohydrates well because of your pancreas, your blood sugar rises and causes more inflammation. With more inflammation comes stimulation of the adrenal gland.

Your adrenal gland produces extra cortisol to attempt to control the spike in blood sugar cause by the extra carbohydrates. But this extra cortisol comes at a cost. Too much cortisol can cause the receptors for cortisol to become resistant. This resistance can then lead to a chronic overproduction of cortisol that eventually wears out your adrenal gland. This leads to an increase in pain, loss of mobility and increased inflammation.

Your liver is the final part of this matrix. When your pancreas is stressed, and your adrenal glands are stressed, your liver must put up with a ton of extra toxins to clear from the bloodstream. This also puts extra stress on our liver. Chronic liver stress increased your chronic arthritis pain by increasing the chronic inflammation and immune response.

Next week, I will continue explaining your health bank account and give you some valuable tips on adding a heaping helping of health to yours for free.