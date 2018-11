Norman Eugene Little, 86, of Camargo, passed away at 12:29 p.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 31, 2018 at his residence.

Funeral services were Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018 at the Edwards Funeral Home, 221 East Main, in Arcola. The Rev. Kent Conover officiated. Burial followed in the Camargo Cemetery. Visitation was at the funeral home.